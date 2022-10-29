Heritage Wealth Advisors Purchases 1,800 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in CSX were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in CSX by 663.9% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.31.

CSX stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.22. 14,182,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,025,748. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.54 and its 200-day moving average is $31.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.39%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

