Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $914,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Heritage Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $4.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $214.47. 1,043,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,549. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $267.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.39 and its 200-day moving average is $218.74.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

