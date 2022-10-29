Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $683,000 Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.0% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 13,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 27,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 40.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APD traded up $5.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $254.44. 920,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,204. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $245.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APD. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.22.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

