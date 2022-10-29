Heritage Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,282 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 812 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. BRR OpCo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the second quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 20.9% during the second quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 452 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 102.5% during the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 980 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 209.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,305 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $14.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $510.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,369,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,625. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The stock has a market cap of $226.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $499.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $505.05.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on COST shares. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at $13,287,267.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,650,655 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.