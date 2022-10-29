Heritage Wealth Advisors Acquires 1,307 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Pecaut & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,237,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 1,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Chevron by 2.6% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Zenyatta Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,411,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.3% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Societe Generale raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.75.

Chevron Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:CVX traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.98. 10,773,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,102,358. The company has a market cap of $353.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $110.73 and a one year high of $182.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.42.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.34. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.48 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

