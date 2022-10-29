Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Short Interest Update

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 444,400 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the September 30th total of 527,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Heritage Insurance Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of HRTG stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.46. The company had a trading volume of 64,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $38.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.07. Heritage Insurance has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $7.37.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $163.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.69 million. Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 28.07%. On average, research analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HRTG shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Heritage Insurance from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other Heritage Insurance news, major shareholder Raymond T. Hyer bought 229,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $317,393.10. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,319,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,593.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRTG. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 53.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

