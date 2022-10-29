Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the September 30th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Stock Down 0.4 %

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.75. 23,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,709. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.68. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $11.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,806,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,132,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,015,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,846,000 after purchasing an additional 293,993 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 5,633.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 697,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,765,000 after purchasing an additional 685,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the 1st quarter worth about $5,800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Company Profile

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business in the industrial technology sector.

