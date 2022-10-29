Helix BioPharma (OTCMKTS:HBPCF) Trading Up 6.3%

Helix BioPharma Corp. (OTCMKTS:HBPCF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. 269 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average is $0.16. The firm has a market cap of $27.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of -0.07.

Helix BioPharma Corp. operates as an immune-oncology company in Canada. It is developing L-DOS47 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and V-DOS47 that targets the vascular epithelial growth factor receptor 2. Helix BioPharma Corp. has collaboration agreements with Moffitt Cancer Center to investigate the pharmacodynamics of L-DOS47 and determine the benefits of combining L-DOS47 with immune checkpoint inhibitors; and with ProMab Biotechnologies, Inc to develop novel antibody and chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy to treat multiple myeloma, as well as a license agreements with Xisle Pharma Ventures Trust and National Research of Council Canada.

