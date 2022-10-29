Helium (HNT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $5.01 Million

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Helium has a market cap of $526.51 million and $5.01 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Helium has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. One Helium coin can now be purchased for about $4.07 or 0.00019502 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002943 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000296 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000367 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00011570 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000277 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,652.84 or 0.31902055 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000466 BTC.
Helium Profile
Helium uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 129,401,527 coins. The official website for Helium is www.helium.com. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official message board is chat.helium.com.
Buying and Selling Helium
