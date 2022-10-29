Helios Towers plc (OTCMKTS:HTWSF) Short Interest Update

Helios Towers plc (OTCMKTS:HTWSF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 365,600 shares, an increase of 46.9% from the September 30th total of 248,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 166.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on Helios Towers from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 175 ($2.11) in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Helios Towers Price Performance

HTWSF stock remained flat at $1.20 during midday trading on Friday. Helios Towers has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $2.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.56.

About Helios Towers

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, acquires, builds, and operates telecommunications towers and passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

Featured Stories

