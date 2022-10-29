Hedera (HBAR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $48.67 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Hedera has a market cap of $1.19 billion and $48.67 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hedera has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for $0.0614 or 0.00000294 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00088392 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00065301 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000535 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00014806 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00025667 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001348 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00007165 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000304 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,389,577,881 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 22,968,168,350.94327 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06032756 USD and is up 2.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $37,900,679.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

