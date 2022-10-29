Head to Head Review: Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) vs. Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR)

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) and Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Enovis and Eargo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Enovis alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enovis $3.85 billion 0.70 $71.66 million $2.19 22.86 Eargo $32.12 million 0.79 -$157.75 million N/A N/A

Enovis has higher revenue and earnings than Eargo.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enovis 0 2 6 0 2.75 Eargo 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Enovis and Eargo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Enovis presently has a consensus target price of $64.13, suggesting a potential upside of 28.07%. Given Enovis’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Enovis is more favorable than Eargo.

Profitability

This table compares Enovis and Eargo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enovis 3.49% 5.39% 3.19% Eargo N/A -332.02% -115.31%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.4% of Enovis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.0% of Eargo shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of Enovis shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of Eargo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Enovis has a beta of 2.05, indicating that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eargo has a beta of 2.06, indicating that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Enovis beats Eargo on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enovis

(Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries. It offers rigid and soft orthopedic bracings, hot and cold therapy products, bone growth stimulators, vascular therapy systems and compression garments, therapeutic shoes and inserts, electrical stimulators used for pain management, and physical therapy products; and a suite of reconstructive joint products for the hip, knee, shoulder, elbow, foot, ankle, and finger. Enovis Corporation sells its products through independent distributors, such as healthcare professionals, consumer retail stores, and pharmacies; and directly under the DJO brand. The company was formerly known as Colfax Corporation. Enovis Corporation is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Eargo

(Get Rating)

Eargo, Inc., a medical device company, engages in enhancing the quality of life of people with hearing loss in the United States. The company markets and sells hearing aids. It sells its products direct-to-consumer and through omni-channel. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc. and changed its name to Eargo, Inc. in November 2014. Eargo, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.