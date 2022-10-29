Havencrest Healthcare Partners Sells 52,500 Shares of The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Stock

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 52,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $270,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,249,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,525,149.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Havencrest Healthcare Partners also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Oncology Institute alerts:

On Friday, October 28th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 52,091 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total value of $252,120.44.

On Monday, October 24th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 29,400 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $146,412.00.

On Thursday, October 20th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 12,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $57,960.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 8,249 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $37,945.40.

On Friday, October 14th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 9,800 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $44,492.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 14,343 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $67,412.10.

On Monday, October 10th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 21,500 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $93,095.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 14,652 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $67,838.76.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 14,060 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total value of $67,206.80.

On Monday, October 3rd, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 16,765 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total value of $79,130.80.

Oncology Institute Trading Down 4.5 %

Oncology Institute stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.83. The stock had a trading volume of 166,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,448. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oncology Institute ( NASDAQ:TOI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.92 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Oncology Institute, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TOI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Oncology Institute in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Oncology Institute in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oncology Institute during the second quarter worth $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Oncology Institute during the third quarter worth $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Oncology Institute by 2,410.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 9,641 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Oncology Institute during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Oncology Institute during the second quarter worth $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

About Oncology Institute

(Get Rating)

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oncology Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncology Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.