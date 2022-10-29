Hanmi Financial Co. (HAFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on November 23rd

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th.

Hanmi Financial has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Hanmi Financial has a payout ratio of 33.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hanmi Financial to earn $3.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.5%.

Hanmi Financial stock opened at $27.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Hanmi Financial has a 12-month low of $21.29 and a 12-month high of $28.84. The stock has a market cap of $822.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.02.

Hanmi Financial ( NASDAQ:HAFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.16. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 37.65%. The firm had revenue of $68.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.83 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAFC. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,472,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,231,000 after purchasing an additional 123,695 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 16.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 767,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,226,000 after purchasing an additional 106,466 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 36.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 363,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,940,000 after purchasing an additional 96,429 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,091,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,468,000 after purchasing an additional 90,400 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,474,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,114,000 after purchasing an additional 71,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

HAFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hanmi Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on Hanmi Financial to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

