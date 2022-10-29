Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY – Get Rating) fell 2.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.97 and last traded at $3.97. 6,143 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 486% from the average session volume of 1,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.

Separately, Panmure Gordon cut Halfords Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.1268 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.21%. This is a positive change from Halfords Group’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

