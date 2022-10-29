Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY – Get Rating) fell 2.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.97 and last traded at $3.97. 6,143 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 486% from the average session volume of 1,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Panmure Gordon cut Halfords Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.
Halfords Group Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
Halfords Group Increases Dividend
About Halfords Group
Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.
