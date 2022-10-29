Haleon (NYSE:HLN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cheuvreux

Cheuvreux started coverage on shares of Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a GBX 275 ($3.32) price objective on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HLN. Barclays began coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Friday, August 19th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Friday, July 29th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $280.00.
Haleon Stock Performance
Shares of Haleon stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. Haleon has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.06.
Institutional Trading of Haleon
Haleon Company Profile
Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Haleon (HLN)
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Can Comcast Monetize Existing Users for Streaming Success?
Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.