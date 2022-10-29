Haleon (NYSE:HLN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cheuvreux

Cheuvreux started coverage on shares of Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a GBX 275 ($3.32) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HLN. Barclays began coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Friday, August 19th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Friday, July 29th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $280.00.

Shares of Haleon stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. Haleon has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLN. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

