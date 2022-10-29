Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) Shares Up 2.8%

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.15 and last traded at $8.15. 2,158 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 17,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.93.

Separately, Societe Generale cut shares of Groupe Bruxelles Lambert from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Stock Up 2.8 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.85.

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Company Profile

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA invests in a portfolio of industrial and services companies operating in various sectors. The company operates through five segments: Holding, Imerys, Sapiens/Webhelp, Canyon/GfG Capital, and Sienna Investment Managers. It operates in Belgium, other European countries, North America, and internationally.

