Grin Hits Market Capitalization of $4.80 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. Grin has a total market cap of $4.80 million and approximately $46,145.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.0489 or 0.00000235 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Grin has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,849.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000499 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00021577 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.90 or 0.00268132 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00125788 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.89 or 0.00709306 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.46 or 0.00568178 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004780 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.35 or 0.00231909 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

