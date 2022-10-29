Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.00-$9.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.40. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Globe Life also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.00-$8.20 EPS.

Globe Life Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GL traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,135,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.81. Globe Life has a 12-month low of $85.25 and a 12-month high of $116.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.54.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 13.61%. Globe Life’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.71%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a strong-buy rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $2,588,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,285,227.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider John Henry Rogers, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.70, for a total transaction of $308,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $2,588,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,726 shares in the company, valued at $3,285,227.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,163 shares of company stock valued at $6,843,496 in the last ninety days. 4.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globe Life

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Stories

