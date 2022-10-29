Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Major Shareholder Sells $554,135.38 in Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) major shareholder Barry Canton sold 204,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $554,135.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,373,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,342,434.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Barry Canton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

On Monday, October 24th, Barry Canton sold 206,503 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $512,127.44.

On Thursday, October 20th, Barry Canton sold 196,721 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $485,900.87.

On Tuesday, October 18th, Barry Canton sold 198,051 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total value of $522,854.64.

On Friday, October 14th, Barry Canton sold 215,948 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $565,783.76.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Barry Canton sold 211,065 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total value of $593,092.65.

On Monday, October 10th, Barry Canton sold 213,575 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total value of $615,096.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Barry Canton sold 343,072 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $1,070,384.64.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Up 2.3 %

Ginkgo Bioworks stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,228,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,913,109. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 11.84 and a quick ratio of 11.78. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $15.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.36). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 47.12% and a negative net margin of 549.38%. The firm had revenue of $144.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

DNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 22.3% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 14.2% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 32.1% during the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 20,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,946 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 100.0% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 7.3% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 74,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. 53.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

(Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.