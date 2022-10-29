Gifto Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.37 Million (GTO)

Gifto (GTO) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 28th. One Gifto token can currently be bought for $0.0196 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gifto has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $19.56 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gifto Profile

Gifto’s launch date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 tokens. The official message board for Gifto is medium.com/@gifto. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Gifto

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

