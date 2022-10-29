Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Sells 699 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $86.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.32. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $77.28 and a twelve month high of $108.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.