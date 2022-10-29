Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Increases Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Airbnb by 99.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at $1,363,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Airbnb by 427.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 67,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 54,300 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 7.7% in the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 17.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 381,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,022,000 after buying an additional 57,605 shares during the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $31,332,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,250,101 shares in the company, valued at $282,005,158.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 258,703 shares in the company, valued at $28,457,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $31,332,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,250,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,005,158.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 832,756 shares of company stock worth $98,947,315 over the last ninety days. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Airbnb Stock Up 2.8 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $220.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $174.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.97.

ABNB stock opened at $115.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.74 billion, a PE ratio of 62.96 and a beta of 1.07. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $212.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

