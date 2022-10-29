Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Acquires 584 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,461,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,420,926,000 after purchasing an additional 257,714 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,957,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,486,114,000 after acquiring an additional 406,793 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,824,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,460,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848,231 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 316.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040,033 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,097,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,292,000 after acquiring an additional 29,545 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $106.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.20. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

