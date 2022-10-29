GensoKishi Metaverse One Day Trading Volume Hits $568,489.00 (MV)

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. In the last seven days, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000899 BTC on popular exchanges. GensoKishi Metaverse has a total market capitalization of $317.29 million and approximately $568,489.00 worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GensoKishi Metaverse alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,361.69 or 0.30867802 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00012056 BTC.

GensoKishi Metaverse Profile

GensoKishi Metaverse launched on January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,709,312,901 tokens. The official website for GensoKishi Metaverse is genso.game. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GensoKishi Metaverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GensoKishi Metaverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GensoKishi Metaverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GensoKishi Metaverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GensoKishi Metaverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.