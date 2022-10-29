Genesis Vision (GVT) 1-Day Volume Hits $143.00

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 29th. One Genesis Vision token can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000892 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $793,714.00 and approximately $143.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Genesis Vision Token Profile

Genesis Vision launched on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is https://reddit.com/r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

