Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR) Short Interest Up 75.0% in October

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the September 30th total of 2,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Generation Income Properties

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Generation Income Properties stock. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC owned 4.44% of Generation Income Properties at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generation Income Properties Stock Performance

GIPR stock opened at $5.23 on Friday. Generation Income Properties has a twelve month low of $4.69 and a twelve month high of $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 11.83 and a current ratio of 11.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.99 and its 200-day moving average is $6.34.

Generation Income Properties Announces Dividend

Generation Income Properties ( NASDAQ:GIPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.60). Generation Income Properties had a negative net margin of 44.54% and a negative return on equity of 22.12%.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.95%. Generation Income Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.94%.

Generation Income Properties Company Profile

Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.

