Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Short Interest Update

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,584,300 shares, a growth of 64.7% from the September 30th total of 10,069,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 293.5 days.

Geely Automobile Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GELYF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.09. The stock had a trading volume of 71,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,860. Geely Automobile has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $3.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.79.

Get Geely Automobile alerts:

About Geely Automobile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

Receive News & Ratings for Geely Automobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geely Automobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.