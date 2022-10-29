Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Short Interest Update

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,584,300 shares, a growth of 64.7% from the September 30th total of 10,069,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 293.5 days.
Geely Automobile Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GELYF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.09. The stock had a trading volume of 71,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,860. Geely Automobile has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $3.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.79.
About Geely Automobile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Geely Automobile (GELYF)
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Apple Inc. Stock Q4 Results Beat Negative Outlook, Stock Rises
- Chevron Gushes More Profits; Is it Time for Investors to Buy?
- Can Comcast Monetize Existing Users for Streaming Success?
- Why is Amazon Stock Falling? Is the Sell-Off Overdone?
Receive News & Ratings for Geely Automobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geely Automobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.