Gateway Protocol (GWP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.41 Million

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 29th. One Gateway Protocol token can now be purchased for about $2.79 or 0.00013441 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gateway Protocol has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. Gateway Protocol has a total market capitalization of $75.60 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000295 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000366 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,622.67 or 0.31844510 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00012437 BTC.

Gateway Protocol Token Profile

Gateway Protocol’s launch date was February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. Gateway Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@gw.protocol. The official website for Gateway Protocol is www.gwprotocol.com. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gateway Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 2.83162014 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,290,732.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gateway Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gateway Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gateway Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

