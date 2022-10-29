Gas Price Hits $2.33 on Top Exchanges (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. In the last seven days, Gas has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. One Gas token can currently be bought for about $2.33 or 0.00011198 BTC on popular exchanges. Gas has a total market capitalization of $23.64 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002927 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000296 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000368 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000277 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,657.46 or 0.31943606 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000466 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00012476 BTC.
About Gas
Gas launched on July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official website is neo.org. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Gas Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
