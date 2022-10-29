G999 (G999) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $37.59 Million

G999 (G999) traded down 18.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. During the last week, G999 has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $10,814.00 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00088545 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00065218 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000536 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00014765 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00026186 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000293 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00007137 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000186 BTC.

About G999

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

