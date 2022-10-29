FUNToken (FUN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.35 Million

FUNToken (FUN) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One FUNToken token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FUNToken has a total market cap of $83.64 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FUNToken has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About FUNToken

FUNToken was first traded on June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,962,808,529 tokens. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token. The official website for FUNToken is funtoken.io. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io.

Buying and Selling FUNToken

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was initially developed by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to power their FUN ecosystem. In early 2021, FUN Token took control of FUN and are focused on developing this separately from FunFair Technologies with a new use case.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

