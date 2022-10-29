FTX Token Price Up 12.8% Over Last Week (FTT)

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 29th. In the last week, FTX Token has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. FTX Token has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion and $64.58 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FTX Token token can now be purchased for $25.44 or 0.00122356 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 46.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000294 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000365 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,619.36 or 0.31748535 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00012400 BTC.

FTX Token Profile

FTX Token’s genesis date was July 29th, 2019. FTX Token’s total supply is 329,130,641 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,261,305 tokens. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ftx_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com.

FTX Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users.FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

