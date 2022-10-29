Frax Price Tops $0.99 on Top Exchanges (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 29th. One Frax token can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00004767 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax has a market cap of $1.21 billion and approximately $8.33 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Frax has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000296 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000368 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,660.65 or 0.31954817 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00012480 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,215,821,863 tokens. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome.

Buying and Selling Frax

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

