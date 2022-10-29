FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $26.43

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.43 and last traded at $26.49, with a volume of 35713 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.25.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.61.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 8.62%.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group increased its stake in FOX by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FOX by 150.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in FOX during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in FOX by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in FOX by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 23.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

