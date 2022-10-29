Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.10-$3.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.78 billion-$5.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.78 billion. Fortive also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.82-0.85 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortive from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.57.

Shares of FTV stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.21. 2,977,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,556,595. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Fortive has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $79.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.44.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.66%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

