Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Purchased by BRR OpCo LLC

BRR OpCo LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 401.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,315 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the period. BRR OpCo LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fortinet by 388.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,013,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192,127 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 442.2% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,122,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,673 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 391.1% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,019,623 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,372 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 345.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,014,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 395.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,078,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,014,000 after acquiring an additional 860,561 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $343,785.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,173.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $343,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $240,173.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,207 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,577. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $57.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.49, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.15. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.74 and a 12 month high of $74.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 128.66%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

