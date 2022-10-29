Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) Short Interest Up 66.7% in October

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Formula Systems (1985) by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Formula Systems (1985) by 28.7% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 43.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 2.8% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 466.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 9,439 shares during the period. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORTY traded up $1.19 on Friday, hitting $79.41. 799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,505. Formula Systems has a 1-year low of $73.98 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Formula Systems (1985) ( NASDAQ:FORTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $644.59 million during the quarter.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, and computer infrastructure and integration solutions worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; and database and big data services.

