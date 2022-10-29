FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0-$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $150.00 million-$160.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $183.67 million. FormFactor also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.00-0.06 EPS.

FormFactor Stock Performance

Shares of FORM traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,818,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,798. FormFactor has a 12 month low of $19.82 and a 12 month high of $47.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.26 and a 200-day moving average of $33.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $203.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. FormFactor’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that FormFactor will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FormFactor

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of FormFactor to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of FormFactor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in FormFactor by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in FormFactor by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in FormFactor by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FormFactor by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in FormFactor by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FormFactor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.