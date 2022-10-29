FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0-$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $150.00 million-$160.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $183.67 million. FormFactor also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.00-0.06 EPS.
Shares of FORM traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,818,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,798. FormFactor has a 12 month low of $19.82 and a 12 month high of $47.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.26 and a 200-day moving average of $33.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $203.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. FormFactor’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that FormFactor will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in FormFactor by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in FormFactor by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in FormFactor by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FormFactor by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in FormFactor by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.
