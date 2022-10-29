Focused Wealth Management Inc Trims Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 72.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 640 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Boeing were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 42.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Boeing by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.47.

Boeing Stock Up 2.9 %

Boeing stock opened at $143.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.70 and its 200 day moving average is $146.84. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $233.94.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($6.25). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

