Focused Wealth Management Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

DSI stock opened at $72.36 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $64.72 and a twelve month high of $93.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.92.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

