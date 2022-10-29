Focused Wealth Management Inc Purchases 870 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) by 101.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Confluent were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Confluent by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,063,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488,471 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Confluent by 43.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,971,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,212 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Confluent by 79.9% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356,700 shares during the last quarter. Growth Interface Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the first quarter valued at about $58,220,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Confluent by 275.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,082,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,398,000 after buying an additional 794,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Confluent news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 8,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $196,919.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 347,832 shares in the company, valued at $8,459,274.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Peter H. Fenton sold 191,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $5,807,529.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 987,678 shares in the company, valued at $30,015,534.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 8,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $196,919.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 347,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,459,274.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,490 shares of company stock worth $7,348,575 in the last three months. 27.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CFLT stock opened at $26.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.99. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Confluent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.48 and a twelve month high of $94.97.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 50.24% and a negative net margin of 90.30%. The firm had revenue of $139.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Confluent from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Confluent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Confluent from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Confluent to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Confluent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

