Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.20-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.10 billion-$30.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $29.23 billion. Flex also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.20-2.35 EPS.

Flex Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.72. The company had a trading volume of 5,505,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,681,587. Flex has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $19.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.85 and its 200-day moving average is $16.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.44.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Flex had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 20.61%. On average, analysts expect that Flex will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FLEX shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Flex in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company.

In other news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 37,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $625,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 37,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $625,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,485 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $2,302,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 262,164 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,927.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,768 shares of company stock valued at $3,931,302 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Flex during the second quarter worth $204,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flex by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,075,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,495,000 after buying an additional 941,726 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Flex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $401,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Flex by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after buying an additional 16,651 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Flex by 8.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

