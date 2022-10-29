Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 361,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,973 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $32,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,855,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,855,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,846,896. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fiserv Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.28.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $102.60 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $110.99. The company has a market capitalization of $65.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.