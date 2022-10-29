FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of FGROY remained flat at $1.14 during midday trading on Friday. 5 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.40. FirstGroup has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FGROY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 149 ($1.80) in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 160 ($1.93) in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; passenger rail services; and hull trains and Lumos.

