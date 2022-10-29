Fintel (LON:FNTL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $165.00

Shares of Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 165 ($1.99) and last traded at GBX 170 ($2.05), with a volume of 82685 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 170 ($2.05).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 176.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 193.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £174.82 million and a P/E ratio of 993.82.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Fintel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.65%.
Fintel Plc provides intermediary services and distribution channels to the retail financial services sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Intermediary Services, Distribution Channels, and Fintech & Research. The Intermediary Services segment provides compliance and regulation services to individual financial intermediary member firms, including directly authorized IFAs, directly authorized mortgage advisers, workplace consultants, and directly authorized wealth managers.
