Fintel (LON:FNTL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $165.00

Shares of Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 165 ($1.99) and last traded at GBX 170 ($2.05), with a volume of 82685 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 170 ($2.05).

Fintel Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 176.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 193.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £174.82 million and a P/E ratio of 993.82.

Get Fintel alerts:

Fintel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Fintel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.65%.

Insider Transactions at Fintel

About Fintel

In related news, insider Matthew Lloyd Timmins acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 177 ($2.14) per share, for a total transaction of £8,850 ($10,693.57).

(Get Rating)

Fintel Plc provides intermediary services and distribution channels to the retail financial services sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Intermediary Services, Distribution Channels, and Fintech & Research. The Intermediary Services segment provides compliance and regulation services to individual financial intermediary member firms, including directly authorized IFAs, directly authorized mortgage advisers, workplace consultants, and directly authorized wealth managers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fintel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fintel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.