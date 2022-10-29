Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 9,180 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,206 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,180 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Target were worth $18,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Target Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.22.

NYSE:TGT opened at $167.52 on Friday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.67.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also

