Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,354 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $10,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMB. Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 32,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 39,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMB. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.38.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of KMB opened at $124.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.86. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

