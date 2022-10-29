Fifth Third Bancorp Has $15.81 Million Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41,568 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.07% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $15,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 2,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $84.51 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.80 and a fifty-two week high of $109.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

