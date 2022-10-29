Fifth Third Bancorp Has $13.38 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,934 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $13,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $62.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.44. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMD. KGI Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. HSBC began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.84.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $13,460,418 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

